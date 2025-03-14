Assetmark Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 279,356 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 141,192 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.89 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

