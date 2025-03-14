Assetmark Inc. Acquires 438 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $7,702,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in YETI by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 855.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 183,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 164,404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 156,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 127,518 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

YETI stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

