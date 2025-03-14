Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

