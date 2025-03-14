Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,939 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 745.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $117.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

