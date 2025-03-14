Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,928 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 170.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

