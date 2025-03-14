Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 94.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

