Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 11,953.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Stride by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,170,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Stride by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,594,000 after purchasing an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE LRN opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Stride Company Profile



Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

