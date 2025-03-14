Assetmark Inc. Has $152,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 418.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 132,387 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 58,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $89.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $110.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

