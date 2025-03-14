Assetmark Inc. Has $156,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 304,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 58.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 99.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after buying an additional 839,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cameco by 44.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 664,828 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cameco by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,132,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,592,000 after acquiring an additional 547,793 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Glj Research increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

NYSE CCJ opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

