Assetmark Inc. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 337,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after acquiring an additional 896,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $108.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

