Assetmark Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 401.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 119,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 102,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

