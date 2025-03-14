Assetmark Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 180.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the third quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

