Assetmark Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in NU by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NU by 86.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

NU Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NU opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

