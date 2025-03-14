Assetmark Inc. Has $191,000 Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 840,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 402,186 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,723 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,753,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,848,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,159,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 116,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

