Assetmark Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,953,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

