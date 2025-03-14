Assetmark Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 19.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 230.1% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,507 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Criteo by 42.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Criteo by 31.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 103,593 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 31.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,424 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,090.88. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Criteo Trading Down 2.8 %

Criteo stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

