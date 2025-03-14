Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 114.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMFG opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

