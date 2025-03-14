Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 151.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.