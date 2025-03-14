Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1 %

CRWD opened at $332.53 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.03, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.