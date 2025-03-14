Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,741.96 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,853.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,981.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $520,921.94. The trade was a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,521. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

