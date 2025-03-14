Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1,592.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $115.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
