Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average is $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

