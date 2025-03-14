Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,212 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,213,000.

OMFL opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

