Assetmark Inc. Invests $243,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.