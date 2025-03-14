Assetmark Inc. Purchases 10,614 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1,833.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,169,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,838,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,641,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 879,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 520,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

