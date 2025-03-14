Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,339 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3,618.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

