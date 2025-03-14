Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,038 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 47,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 203,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMI opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

