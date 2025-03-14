Assetmark Inc. Purchases 582 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 101,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 179,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

