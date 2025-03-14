Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,717 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,835,000 after buying an additional 267,372 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,827,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,369,000 after buying an additional 296,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,629,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,284,000 after buying an additional 190,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after buying an additional 347,799 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

