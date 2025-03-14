Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

