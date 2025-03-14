Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5,770.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lazard by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 381,546 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $13,560,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,357,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $8,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lazard

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.