Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,134,000 after buying an additional 1,489,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after buying an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,996,000 after buying an additional 431,659 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,838,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 237,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

REXR stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

