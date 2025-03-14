Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,605 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,285,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 181,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

