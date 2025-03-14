Assetmark Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,332,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In related news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $125,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902,402 shares in the company, valued at $395,224,837.92. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $11,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,743,335.25. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,190,496 shares of company stock valued at $82,695,512. 16.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -299.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $86.69.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.90.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

