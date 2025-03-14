Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,982 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Hologic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.