Assetmark Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Parsons Price Performance
Shares of PSN stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Parsons Profile
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.
