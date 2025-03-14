Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7,907.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

