AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $26.12 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

