Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,948 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

