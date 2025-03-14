Atria Investments Inc Acquires 2,929 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.06.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

