Atria Investments Inc Acquires Shares of 12,874 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $54.70 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

