Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

