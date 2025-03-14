Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.76. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $149.50 and a 12 month high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

