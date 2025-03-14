Atria Investments Inc Buys 2,057 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,499,000 after purchasing an additional 365,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after acquiring an additional 202,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,534,000 after acquiring an additional 154,536 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after acquiring an additional 99,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %

APAM opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

