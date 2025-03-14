Atria Investments Inc Buys 733 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in monday.com were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. FMR LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,014,000 after buying an additional 798,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,606,000 after buying an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in monday.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 600,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,767,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in monday.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,295,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in monday.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 540,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,079,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.32.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $242.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.95, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.75 and a 12 month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

