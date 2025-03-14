Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 150.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:FAUG opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $862.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

