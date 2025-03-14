Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 189.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.31. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $104.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

