Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $237.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.24.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

