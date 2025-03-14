Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.