Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. City State Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
VOOV stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.80. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $170.26 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.93.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
